7 rescued on Columbia River after boat took on water

The boat will have to be towed by the owner

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven people were rescued by Multnomah County Marine Deputies on the Columbia River Saturday afternoon after their boat crashed and began to take on water, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said the boat was rounding Kelley Point Park in North Portland on the Columbia River when it hit the wing dam—a man-made barrier that extends partially into the river to reduce erosion. The dam is typically visible, but due to higher water levels, it was harder to see, said the sheriff’s office.

The collision cracked the hull and the boat began to take on water.

Sheriff’s deputies were able to safely rescue the six adults and one child. A coast guard boat brought everyone back to shore. The owners of the boat will be responsible for towing it from the river.