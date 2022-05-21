PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunny skies are forecasted for the Portland metro area this weekend – so it’s definitely time to get outside.

Planning to get out of your home and stretch your legs, but don’t really want to drive too far if you live in Portland? Check out some of the top-rated hiking trails around Portland, according to Google.

Tryon Creek State Natural Area

Tryon Creek State Natural Area is the only Oregon state park within a major metropolitan area, according to Oregon State Parks. It features 8 miles of hiking trails.

Address: 11321 SW Terwilliger Blvd, Portland, OR 97219

Wildwood Trail

Go on a 30-mile adventure in Portland along Forest Park, the nation’s largest city park. However, you’ll want start south at the Vietnam Memorial/Oregon Zoo before the trail ends at Newberry Road.

Hoyt Arboretum

Described as a “living museum,” Hoyt Arboretum in Washington Park features 12 miles of hiking trails and is home to 2,300 species of trees and shrubs.

Visitor center address: 4000 SW Fairview Blvd, Portland, OR 97221

Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge

In Southeast Portland, check out the popular wildlife refuge at Oaks Bottom, which is about 163 acres of woodlands, wetlands and meadows along the Willamette River.

Park location/entrance: SE 7th Avenue and Sellwood Blvd, Portland OR 97202

Powell Butte Nature Park

On the eastside of Portland, Powell Butte Nature Park features more than 600 acres of forest and meadowland and features miles of trails.

Park entrance address: 16160 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR

Lower MacLeay Trail

For those who want to experience Forest Park — but maybe not hike the 30-mile long Wildwood Trail — check out the Lower MacLeay Trail, which will take hikers through Forest Park and up to Pittock Mansion.

Trailhead address: 2960 NW Upshur St., Portland, OR 97210