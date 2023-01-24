PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over 600 employees with the City of Portland announced Tuesday that they will go on strike in early February.

The employees span multiple bureaus, performing functions that include wastewater treatment operations, pollution testing, street maintenance and park ranger services.

The union told KOIN 6 News that there has been nearly a year of negotiating and that the city has not budged on their demands for more compensation, fair treatment and safety.

Meanwhile, the city said its latest proposal offered a 12% increase to pay for these workers.

The strike would start on Feb. 2 at midnight.