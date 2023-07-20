PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There have now been seven fires at abandoned Portland buildings in the last seven months after the former Kmart burned in NE Portland on Wednesday.

But what can be done to prevent this from happening? Ultimately, it’s up to the property owner to maintain their buildings. However, when property owners don’t keep up, the city relies on its citizens to keep an eye out for problems.

Portland Fire & Rescue had strong suspicions the Kmart building would catch fire one day.

“We already have plans in place for those buildings we’re ready,” said Rick Graves with PF&R.

In addition to the unsafe building list, stations across the fire bureau have an unofficial list of the ones they see as problems.

Portland Fire and the Bureau of Developmental Services have been in contact with the property manager, a company called Prologis, to keep the Kmart building secured, based on reports from people of code violations.

The first report this year came on Jan. 30, which claimed the Kmart building wasn’t secured. BDS claimed that the report was unfounded.

On March 6, a report of trash and litter on the property was made, though BDS says that claim was unfounded as well.

On June 12, another report of open access and “homeless activity” was made. BDS inspected the building that same day and found that the building was unsecured but didn’t find anyone on-site at the time. The bureau gave the property owner 15 days to fix the issue and scheduled a follow-up for as early as July 21.

“If the violations were corrected, then we close the case. If the violations aren’t corrected, we can take further action, which usually involves fines,” said Ken Ray with BDS.

BDS never got the chance to reinspect, but Prologis says they had a fence and nightly patrols to secure the property.

Ray says the common practice to report code violations in cities is by citizen reports.

“City code sets requirements for property owners to maintain their properties to ensure that they are safe for occupants so, ultimately, property owners are responsible for maintaining their properties,” he said.

Prologis has plans to redevelop the site into a “logistics” or distribution facility. BDS has been ready to issue a permit to demolish the building since April 2022, pending the payment of the $90,218.12 permit fee. A Prologis spokesperson says the company plans to begin paying the fee once its permit to redevelop the property is approved.