While some places offer their rooftop area year-round, others only open when the sun is shining on the Rose City.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With warmer temperatures in Portland this week, you might want to enjoy a drink or some food with a view of the city.

KOIN 6 News put together a list of restaurants and bars that offer a rooftop area for people to enjoy while the weather permits. While some places offer their rooftop area year-round, others only open when the sun is shining on the Rose City.

Below, you will find seven places to explore throughout Portland.

Lolo Pass

“Our food and beverage is driven by our dedication to bringing our guests tasty, locally sourced, and creative options,” said Lolo Pass on its website. “We make as many things in house as we possibly can, and we pour our hospitality into every dish and drink we create. From your first sip of the day to your last –working with local coffee roasters and PDX-based distiller — we want you to taste Portland in every bite and drop.”

Address: 1616 E Burnside St., Portland

Hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Contact Information: 503-908-3074

Tope at The Hoxton

The restaurant and bar is located inside a hotel in Northwest Portland “with sweeping views of the city,” according to Tope’s website.

“Best enjoyed with a drink in one hand, taco in the other,” added the business.

Address: 15 N.W. 4th Ave., Portland

Hours: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., daily

Contact Information: 503-770-0500

The Xport Rooftop Lounge

“Our rooftop bar and restaurant combines continental classics and exotic Eastern nibbles with a twist, making for a unique culinary adventure with each bite,” the business said on its website. “And don’t forget our hand-crafted cocktails. You never know what we’ll be serving up next.”

Address: 1355 S.W. 2nd Ave., Portland

Hours: 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday

Contact Information: 503-306-4835

10 Barrel Brewing

Located in the Pearl District, you can expect a crowd when the weather is nice at 10 Barrel Brewing — especially in its rooftop patio.

Address: 1411 N.W. Flanders St., Portland

Hours: 3 p.m. until “late” Monday through Friday; 3 p.m. to “late” Saturday and Sunday

Contact Information: 503-224-1700

Revolution Hall

Rooftop seating is first-come, first-serve considering the business does not take reservations. You can learn more about Revolution Hall here.

Address: 1300 S.E. Stark St. #203, Portland

Hours: Noon to “late,” daily

Contact Information: 971-808-5094

Departure

“Settle into your seat at Departure’s cooly elegant lounge or claim your perch on our panoramic deck,” said the restaurant on its website. “Toast to the spirit of exploration with our intricately curated, imaginative menu of global cocktails, sakes and more. Our beverage program pays homage to Asian bar traditions, perfect for sipping while you catch the view from Portland’s best downtown location.”

Address: 525 S.W. Morrison St., 15th Fl., Portland

Hours: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Wednesday through Sunday

Contact Information: 503-802-5370

Radio Room

The business describes itself as a “1960s mid-century style” full service diner, restaurant and cocktail lounge.

Address: 1101 N.E. Alberta St., Portland

Hours: 3 p.m. until “late” Monday through Friday; 3 p.m. to “late” Saturday and Sunday

Contact Information: 503-287-2346