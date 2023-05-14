Users may believe they are ingesting cocaine but get fentanyl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The deaths of 8 people in 2 days in Portland are believed to be drug overdoses, most of them related to fentanyl, the Portland Police Bureau said late Sunday night.

The deaths were recorded in various parts of the city beginning at 11:38 a.m. Friday through 4:31 p.m. Sunday, officials said.

The Portland Police Narcotics and Organized Crime Unit said it appears users “believed they were ingesting cocaine, but that it was really a blend of cocaine and fentanyl or possibly pure powdered fentanyl.”

Investigators warned users this particular batch of “purported cocaine” is extremely dangerous.

The deaths include a 38-year-old man inside an apartment on East Burnside; a 42-year-old man in a tent on SE Rhine; a 47-year-old man in a car in Sellwood Riverfront Park; an unidentified man in a grassy area at W. Burnside and NW 8th; a 69-year-old man in an apartment on NW Naito Parkway; a 49-year-old man and a 37-year-old man in an apartment on NE Sandy Boulevard; and an unidentified person on North Hartman Street.

The investigation into all these deaths is open and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPB by email: crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.