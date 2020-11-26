8 Portland firefighters COVID positive; 57 quarantined

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Eight Portland Fire & Rescue firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.

PF&R said 57 others are quarantine after having come in contact with the positive cases. None of them have been hospitalized.

The uptick was noteworthy because there had only been 10 cases total in the fire departments since the pandemic began. 9 of those already returned to work.

PF&R has 31 fire stations throughout the city. They said firefighters and staff complete health assessments and temperature checks before reporting to work, wear face coverings inside fire station common areas and work facilities as well as outside, and adhering to 6 feet of physical distancing in non-emergency situations when possible.

The outbreak has not affected service response, with all stations still staffed and responding to calls. They have responded to 59,830 since the beginning of the pandemic.