AJ Neal is one of the cowboys at the 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo at the Portland Expo Center, June 17, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Expo Center was transformed into a top-notch rodeo arena for the inaugural 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo.

The event, to celebrate Black cowboys and inspire the next generation, covered the floor the Expo Center with about 2 feet of dirt and will include a variety of events, including bareback bull riding and barrel racing.

One of the cowboys, AJ Neal, told KOIN 6 News the rodeo is intended to raise the profile of Black rodeo and inspire upcoming cowboys.

“This is one of the bigger events that these guys are going to do,” Neal said. “So to see a crowd this size cheering ’em on, supporting ’em, rooting ’em is going to give them the confidence to say, ‘I can do this anywhere.’ They’re going to realize, hey, all it takes is heart and effort and you can go anywhere. This is a great stepping stone. And then for this to be Juneteenth as well, I mean the significance of this is crazy.”

Bulls are caged and ready at the 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo at the Portland Expo Center, June 17, 2023 (KOIN) A horse is ready at the 8 Seconds Juneteenth Rodeo at the Portland Expo Center, June 17, 2023 (KOIN)

The rodeo begins at 7 p.m.

