PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 80-year-old Portland man won big in the Aug. 2 Megabucks drawing, claiming a cool $3.3 million.

On Aug. 1, Carl Meinig purchased the winning ticket from the Plaid Pantry on 11010 Southeast Foster Road, which also scored the store a $33,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Plaid Pantry’s CEO Jonathan Polonsky congratulated the winner of the lottery and shared how important the Oregon Lottery is to the local community.

“Plaid Pantry is thrilled to learn one of our most popular stores in SE Portland sold the recent $3.3 million Megabucks ticket,” said Polonsky. “Profits from the sale of lottery tickets are reinvested back into our locally owned business for growth and to better support our associates. It’s one of the ways we stay true to our vision of being ‘Employee Built, Customer Inspired.’ Congratulations to the winner from our team of more than 700 Plaid associates!”

According to the Oregon Lottery, Megabucks has some of the most favorable odds for a big prize jackpot game in the world.