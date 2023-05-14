A traffic collision in Northeast Portland left a pedestrian seriously injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Portland police. May 9, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An 81-year-old woman died after a crash in Northeast Portland on Tuesday, authorities said.

On May 9, police said they responded to a serious crash on Northeast Broadway Street where a pedestrian had been hit by a car.

The driver stayed at the scene and according to investigators, it was found that the pedestrian was crossing Northeast Broadway when the driver turned onto Broadway from Northeast 15th Avenue and hit her.

The pedestrian, Joanna Sunseri, 81, was taken to a hospital where it was announced Sunday that she had passed away.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police and reference case number 23-121007.