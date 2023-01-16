Dozens marched down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Portland on the holiday in his honor, January 17, 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 9th annual March for Human Rights and Dignity will begin Monday afternoon in North Portland on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Organizers with Don’t Shoot PDX described this as “a protest, meant to include everyone as we support and uplift the voices of Black people.” The march, which begins at 1 p.m. at 700 North Rosa Parks Way, is a “call to action for all common unity groups to show up in solidarity.”

In a statement on their website, organizers said, “We want everyone to feel welcome to support and participate in this movement work to uplift the Black family and our entire community. Not many events center the voices of children to uplift the Black community so we reclaim Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day for this purpose.”

