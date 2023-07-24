Knightly was born around the same time French lost her vision in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After losing her sight, Paralympic athlete Kirsten French turned to the nonprofit Guide Dogs for the Blind to make a new furry friend. That’s when she found Knightly, who quickly became a life-changing companion.

Seven years ago, French came to the Pacific Northwest for a goal ball event, a Paralympic sport where blind athletes roll a basketball sized ball with bells into the opposing team’s goal as defenders try and block.

She had just graduated from Pennsylvania’s Slippery Rock University, where she studied adapted physical activity.

“At that time I was sighted and didn’t realize things were going to change in so many different areas,” she said.

She eventually moved to the area when Northwest Association for Blind Athletes had positions available. She said it was something she “really wanted to do and grow in my capacity.”

But then two and a half years ago, she was biking when she noticed she had trouble seeing out of her left eye.

“I thought it was just I needed a new prescription,” French said. “When I went to my eye doctor it turned out it was something more.”

Six months later, she lost her vision.

Through running NWABA’s camp programs, she got connected with Guide Dogs for the Blind, a nationwide nonprofit that trains dogs to aid those with visual impairments.

Knightly was born the week the COVID pandemic shut everything down in March 2020 – around the same time French lost her vision.

She said she knew a guide dog would help her live the life she wanted as “an independent traveler, going all over the world, working all different capacities.”

“I saw this correlation with individuals doing things that I would want to do if I had lost my vision were ones who had a guide dog,” French said.

In December 2021, she started doing cane and travel training while preparing to apply for a guide dog. At the same time, Knightly was going to the campus to receive her guide dog training.

“In April 2022 I got the call that they had the exact dog for me and we’d begin training at the end of the month,” she said. “And then we met, and it’s been wonderful ever since.”

French said Knightly is a perfect fit because “she is huge on being able to independently travel anywhere,” whether that’s across the street or across the globe.

“We do all sorts of things outdoors, like hiking and snowshoeing,” she said. “The only thing she can’t do is captain a tandem bike, but you never know. One of these days.”

She also said Knightly bridges a social gap for her

“When we’re together, not only am I not traveling by myself, but I’m traveling with a companion,” French said. “That feeling of connection of safety and also of being seen…She’s bridged some social gaps that just happen when it’s easy to overlook someone who’s blind, but with a dog that helps to bridge that social gap.”

