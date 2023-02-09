PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Award-winning Broadway hit “Ain’t too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” is taking the stage at Portland’s Keller Auditorium through Sunday.

“It’s a Motown legacy and just to be a part of that is, first of all, such a tribute to even my parents who have grown up [with] and taught me this music.” star Quiana Onrae’l Holmes said. “It’s just really cool to be able to give back to new generations and just to keep this story fresh and alive.”

Holmes called the show a celebration, adding that “when you come to the show, don’t be afraid to laugh, don’t be afraid to cry, don’t be afraid to sing, don’t be afraid to dance.”

