PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Almost 1,000 Portland General Electric customers in the Portland area area without power Friday morning.

A tree down on a line in Northwest Portland and an equipment issue in Southeast Portland near Eastmoreland Golf Course caused the two biggest problems Friday morning, according to the power company.

Crews are working on both outages.

According to PGE’s website, service should be restored in Northwest Portland by mid-morning and in Southeast Portland by Noon.