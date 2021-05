PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local businesses and residents came together Sunday for a yoga session aimed at bringing together the Asian American community to promote healing amid rising anti-Asian violence and hate crimes nationwide.

The event at Spring Garden Park in Southwest Portland served as a fundraiser for the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon.

Saturday’s event was open to yogis, regardless of experience. It also offered raffle-style giveaways as part of the fundraiser.