An abandoned building in NE Portland went up in flames on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 (KOIN).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews responded to a fire late Tuesday night at an abandoned building in Northeast Portland.

The building, located near Fred Meyer on NE 102nd Avenue, was a fenced-off, abandoned two-story commercial space, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Collapses in the roof and first floor caused firefighters to take on the blaze from outside. There are no known injuries, but PF&R says there are reports of people running from the building before the crews arrived.

The arson investigator stated the fire was human caused but said it’s not clear how it started.