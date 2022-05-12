PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Organizers are planning to take to the streets of Portland to march for abortion rights following the leaked opinion draft by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v Wade.

According to an event on the Planned Parenthood Action Fund website, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon is inviting people to join their efforts to raise awareness after the leak, which was first reported by Politico. Organizers say it is necessary to act now, all across the country, to demonstrate that people support abortion access and that “we won’t back down.”

“This is an unprecedented leak from the court that, if true, would reverse nearly 50 years of precedent and explicitly end federal constitutional protections for abortion,” said the website. “26 states could move quickly to ban abortion, meaning millions of people might live without local access to abortion. The people in your community and across the country deserve the power and freedom to make their own personal reproductive health care decisions.”

Currently, the event is planned from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 14. The march’s address is listed as private, and people must sign up for more details.

Organizers say the time and location of the event is subject to change. People will receive more event details, such as march routes, as the event gets closer.

