PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the US Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturning abortion protections in the country, activists have used a variety of methods to keep choice advocates energized.

On Sunday, local choice supporters held a fun, family-friendly experience for everyone outside Revolution Hall in Portland.

“There’s been a lot of sadness and sorrow, so it’s nice to build a space where people can gather and have fun and also fight for abortion rights all at the same time,” said An Do, the executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon.

There were lawn games, free food, guided exercise and tye-dye stations. Organizations also had booths to learn more about abortion access and listen to personal stories.