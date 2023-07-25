The scene of the crash that claimed the lives of 16-year-old Onesty Jones and 13-year-old Kamareon Smith. (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The victims killed in the crash that occurred in the Lents neighborhood of Southeast Portland on July 5 were both teenagers, police say — and the suspected driver faces charges not just for the crash, but for an unrelated shooting as well.

The Portland Police Bureau identified the victims as 16-year-old Onesty Jones and 13-year-old Kamareon Smith. The driver, 18-year-old Julius Whitehurst, was arrested on July 24 and now faces 14 criminal charges for the crash, including manslaughter and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

“After an exhaustive investigation, and in coordination with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, the driver of the vehicle that caused this crash has been charged,” PPB said.

Whitehurst also faces attempted murder and weapons charges after a July 24 shooting and police chase near 82nd Avenue and Fremont Street in Northeast Portland.

The additional 14 charges filed against Whitehurst for the fatal crash include:

Manslaughter in the First Degree (2 counts)

Assault in the Second Degree (1 count)

Assault in the Third Degree (3 counts)

Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver with a Fatality (2 counts)

Failure to Perform Duties of a Driver with Injuries (4 counts)

Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants (1 count)

Reckless Driving (1 count)

