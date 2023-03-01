PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three days after Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard torched the Rockets for 71 points on Feb. 26, sportswear company Adidas has dropped the price of its “Dame” brand basketball shoes to $71.

Typically ranging from $140 for the “Super Dame 8s” to $95 for the “Dame Certified” series, the deal applies to all of Lillard’s Adidas-branded sneakers.

“Loyalty to his game, his hometown and the city where he mastered his craft,” Adidas wrote on social media while announcing the sale. “That’s the story of Damian Lillard.”

Adidas said that it will also make a $71,000 donation to Lillard’s charity of choice to honor his achievement, and to “further the impact he has in his community.”

The historic scoring performance places Lillard at eighth on the NBA’s all-time single-game scoring list, behind NBA Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant and David Thompson. Lillard also beat his own Blazers franchise scoring record of 61.

Lillard is now responsible for the Blazers’ top six Blazers single-game scoring performances, followed by Damon Stoudamire for his 54-point game against the then-New Orleans Hornets in 2005. Andre Miller and Brandon Roy are next on the list, both notching 52-point games for the Blazers in 2010 and 2008, respectively.