Avoid water that is foamy, scummy, thick like paint, pea-green or blue-green, OHA says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The advisory for the toxic algae blooms on the Willamette River that grew rapidly in August has been partially lifted, but that doesn’t mean you should spend your last sunny weekend in the water.

The Oregon Health Authority says the advisory – first issued on Aug. 12 – now covers only Ross Island Lagoon and the Willamette Cove.

The advisory first affected the Willamette River in downtown Portland between the Ross Island Lagoon and the Riverplace Marina. That is, until it grew from the Willamette Cove and Cathedral Park area in North Portland down to the Ross Island Lagoon and Riverplace Marina near downtown. Additional advisories were issued at Sauvie Island, Aaron Lake and Sturgeon Lake.

Although the advisory has been significantly downgraded, health officials still advise people to be on the lookout for signs of the harmful algae – which is found where water is foamy, scummy, thick like paint, pea-green or blue-green.

According to the OHA, the toxins cause illnesses such as vomiting, diarrhea, cramping and dizziness, and kids can be more at risk because of their size. Pets can also get sick at lower algae levels and even die in some cases of exposure.

One of the biggest concerns is that the toxins from the algae can be ingested, whether that’s through swimming and swallowing water, or activities that produce spray like jet skiing and wakeboarding. As for other activities like fishing, the OHA says there is minimal risk unless you plan on eating fish caught in that area.

“It’s important to process the fish in a way that you’re discarding any fats, organs, or any tissue that might accumulate those toxins in it,” said Jen Seamans, the environmental public health surveillance manager at Oregon Health Authority.

The Department of Environmental Quality will continue testing the river until levels are safe.

