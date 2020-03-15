1  of  21
Closings
Aerial Tram service reduced, shuttle buses added

Portland

The reduced service for the tram will last through Sunday, March 22

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Portland_s_aerial_tram_closing_for_maint_1_20180612191643

Portland Aerial Tram (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Bureau of Transportation and Oregon Health & Science University announced it has set temporary limits to service on the Portland Aerial Tram over health concerns.

The reduced service for the tram will last through Sunday, March 22. In anticipation of the week-long changes, PBOT and OHSU released the following notices, cautions and tips:

  • The tram will be limited to essential travel to OHSU. Riders should be prepared for long waits.
  • Starting Monday, the tram will halt all ticket sales to the public. 
  • Tram operators will not allow more than 20 people at a time to ride in each of the two cabins, down from a normal capacity of 79 people per cabin. This is intended to enable passengers and tram operators to implement the social distancing guidance the governor and public health officials have established.
  • Shuttle buses will run from the Center for Health and Healing in South Waterfront to the Kohler Pavilion form 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

During the temporary service limits, the following fare types will be honored:

  • OHSU Identification Cards
  • OHSU Patient Fare Tickets
  • OHSU Family Fare Tickets
  • VA Employee ID
  • Shriners Employee ID
  • Courtesy Tickets
  • Military, Retired and Veteran Identification Cards
  • March Wellness Member Cards
  • Tram Annual Pass

See also: List of closures affecting the greater Portland area

