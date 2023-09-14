Mediation resumes Friday after 300 days of bargaining between teacher association and district

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — More than 300 days into bargaining, Portland Public Schools and the Portland Association of Teachers, the union representing nearly 4,000 PPS teachers, have yet to reach an agreement on an overdue contract.

The union and district bargaining teams meet with a mediator again on Friday, Sept. 15.

“If Friday, the district is not coming with proposals that show significant movement in the issues that we have made very clear are most important for educators, we’ll have no other choice but to declare impasse,” Portland Association of Teachers President Angela Bonilla told the Tribune.

Declaring an impasse is the next step toward a potential strike.

In an email to parents last week, PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero warned parents that a strike could be coming as soon as Oct. 23.

