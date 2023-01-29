The Blue Diamond is a blues-and-jazz spot in Northeast Portland, January 10, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following repeated burglaries, a Northeast Portland jazz hotspot is holding a benefit show Sunday to help raise funds to recover what they’ve lost.

Following over $14,000 in losses, a group of local musicians is coming together to perform a show at Blue Diamond Bar & Grill to raise money.

“The Diamond’s in the Rough” concert is free, but there is a suggested $10 donation to help raise funds.

Acts will be performing starting at 1 p.m. with the final act coming on at 6 p.m. There will also be a raffle.

Visit the Blue Diamond website for more information on the show.

In the past four months, the bar has been burglarized three times, most recently earlier this month when thieves stole an ATM and thousands of dollars from the safe.