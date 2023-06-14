PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Munro Rost was visiting his family in Colorado Springs when a man clad in body armor opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing five people and wounding 17 others at Club Q, a sanctuary for the LGBTQ community in the mostly conservative city.

“I didn’t quite understand or believe what happened,” said Rost, who is the general manager of Portland’s Scandals. He didn’t know the people killed or wounded, but he knew the community.

Munro Rost, the GM of Scandals in Portland, May 2023 (KOIN)

“It is very pronounced because it has happened in my community, my gay community,” he told KOIN 6 News. “But it’s not just that. It hits so close to home on so many different levels, and not just because I’m from Colorado Springs and not just because it was a gay club. But it’s human lives that are being taken.”

Once he returned to Scandals, he admitted he “was a little afraid and nervous for this bar and any other bar. But then I thought I don’t want to be afraid and I’m not going to be afraid.”

Fear is what Rost hopes the queer and trans community can leave in the past. It’s why Scandals originally opened in 1979.

Scandals, now on Harvey Milk Street in Portland, originally opened in 1979. (May 2023, KOIN)

“The intention back then when the original owners first opened was to make a safe space for the gay community to come,” he said. People had to hide who and what they were “because it’s always been so frowned upon to be gay, trans, drag, all of it.”

Scandals moved from its original location on what is now called Harvey Milk Street. When it opened it had a door and four walls and the owner brought in big windows to welcome in anyone from the outside.

“When you celebrate Pride you have to remember that celebration and that being there in that moment or being in a gay bar, it’s something that a lot of other people have had to struggle and fight so that we could have these moments together,” he said.

Munro Rost moved from Colorado Springs to New York, then arrived in Portland 25 years ago. What feels like home now felt like one of the Big Apple’s burroughs back then — but with a culture unique to itself.

“The gay community is a large part of why Portland is what it is,” he said. “I mean, we have a lot of color and a lot of flair. It’s always been ‘Keep Portland Weird,’ and we’re a part of that thread as well.”