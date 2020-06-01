After protests: Clean up begins, small businesses hurting

Crews work to clean up the damage to businesses after a riot ravaged downtown Portland, May 30, 2020 (Portland Business Alliance)

Volunteers were also out in the streets, helping the cleanup effort

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For a third consecutive day, clean-up crews filled the city to shore up damaged properties and remove broken glass and graffiti. It was an overwhelming task for some small business owners who were already hurting from the pandemic and are now facing uncertain futures.

The streets of downtown Portland have evolved rapidly over the past weekend. It’s challenging to find a building in the city’s core that hasn’t sustained some type of damage. While brand name stores such as the Louis Vuitton store were broken into and looted, there were also small businesses caught in the wake of vandals. Many of those shops, which haven’t been open since the pandemic began, have since been boarded up.

The one exception is the Bangkok Palace Thai restaurant on SW Taylor Street. Restaurant employees have cleaned up the inside and were doing their best to still take orders and serve customers on Monday. They said business was extremely slow, and they were worried about what the future holds for the restaurant.

They were not alone on Monday. Volunteers were also out in the streets, helping the cleanup effort. One Portland man, known as Nobo, said he was doing what he could to help small businesses.

“I figured I might as well clean up and then people can still get their message out and people don’t get as hurt,” Nobo said.

Power washers were humming through the morning on nearly every city block as crews did their best to remove tags and graffiti.