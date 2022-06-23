PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a heat wave in the forecast, Blanchet House in Portland is asking residents to help their mission of serving the city’s houseless as the organization offers heat relief to those unable to find shelter.

Volunteers are expected to hand out cold drinks, single-use water bottles, reusable water bottles and other care items to keep cool through Saturday since the organization is closed on Sunday.

However, Blanchet House is asking for Portlanders’ help by donating single-use water bottles, since they’re easiest for those experiencing homelessness to carry and then return for a bottle deposit.

The care kits include sunblock, a bottle of water and other survival and can be made from home; however, officials at Blanchet House ask volunteers to make them off-site and to sign up.

Those who can help can drop off items between now and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. or 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.