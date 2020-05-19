AirBnB working with police to curb parties in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Online lodging giant AirBnB announced it is not allowing renters in Portland to host any type of party until further notice — and that the Portland Police Bureau will help enforce the policy.

The company issued a statement Tuesday that said Multnomah County leaders have indicated large gatherings were still not considered safe and therefore would still not allow parties to happen despite the ambiguity surrounding the status of Governor Brown’s stay-at-home order.

“Not only will we ban guests who attempt to throw an unauthorized party in a Portland Airbnb listing, we will be cooperating with the Portland Police Bureau in any investigations relating to parties and violations of public health mandates, consistent with our Terms of Service,” the company said in the statement.

AirBnB temporarily disabled its “event-friendly” search filter which is normally used for potential guests to find venues and facilities that specialize in parties or gatherings.

“Under typical circumstances, Airbnb empowers our hosts to set ‘House Rules’ on events and parties that are appropriate for their communities,” the company said. “However, these are very different times, and public health must come first.