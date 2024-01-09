Vicki Kreps was taking her grandkids back to their California home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vicki Kreps was on Alaska Flight 1282 with her 2 grandchildren and were seated together in Row 19, just a few rows in front of the door plug that blew out at 16,000 feet.

Kreps, a nurse specializing in mental health, said her focus was on her grandkids, Brinley, 5, and 7-year-old Brady.

A few minutes after takeoff, Kreps told KOIN 6 News she heard a hissing noise, a jolt forward and then the air pressure changed, dramatically affecting their ear pressure. There was a rush of air. She said she got herself and her grandkids into oxygen masks — and then they held hands.

One asked her, “This is when we pray?”

“Yes,” she said. “This is when we pray.”

She said she noticed a mist in the air. “My brain thought it was smoke so I lowered my mask and looked around to my left and saw the hole in the plane.”

Vicki Kreps of Portland was aboard Alaska Flight 1282 when a door blew out at 16,000 feet, January 9, 2024 (KOIN)

She said passengers stayed fairly calm, as did the flight crew. Paramedics came on board when they landed to check on everyone.

When Flight 1282 took off from PDX, Kreps was taking her grandkids back to their California home. When the flight returned to PDX, they had to wait another day until they could fly again.

And they did, getting home safely.

