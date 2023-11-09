PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Alaska Airlines is adding new nonstop flights between Portland and Nashville.

The Seattle-based airline announced on Nov. 9 that daily, year-round flights from PDX to the Nashville International Airport (BNA) will begin on March 14, 2024. The daily flights departing PDX will take off at 9 a.m. and arrive at BNA at 3:20 p.m., Central Standard time. The daily flights departing BNA will take off at 4:25 p.m. and arrive in Portland at 7:35 Pacific time.

“We’ll be the only airline with nonstop service between Portland and Nashville with a convenient mid-morning departure from Portland and a late afternoon departure from Nashville, which will become our 53rd nonstop destination from Portland next year,” Alaska Air announced Thursday.

On Nov. 17, Alaska Airlines will also begin its new, nonstop service to Miami. Seasonal flights between Portland and Redmond Airport resume on Nov. 23.