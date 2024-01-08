PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following an in-air incident Friday evening and the grounding of all Alaska and United Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners Sunday, delays and cancelations are piling up on Monday morning at Portland International Airport.

According to the FlyPDX website, as of around 8:00 a.m. Monday, 10 Alaska Airlines flights and one United flight have been canceled.

Alaska said they had to cancel 170 flights on Sunday due to the grounding of 18 of their aircraft.

According to the NTSB, the plane that lost its door plug had several auto pressurization warnings over the past month, which included one the day before the incident.

Another press conference is expected when more information is available, but there is no scheduled time yet.