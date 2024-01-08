The 1803 Fund plans to use the money to revitalize Portland's historically Black Albina neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A philanthropy magazine determined that Nike co-founder Phil Knight made one of the top donations of 2023 when he and his wife allocated millions of dollars to a historically Black neighborhood in Portland.

The Chronicle of Philanthropy, a news company that reports on nonprofit organizations, published its yearly list of the biggest charitable donations on Tuesday.

The top 11 donations cost $3.5 billion overall, but the magazine notes that most of the donors are multibillionaires. Together, the donors have an estimated net worth of $305.1 billion.

According to The Chronicle, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett took the top spot with a donation of $541.5 million. The money went toward the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, a charitable organization named after the businessman’s first wife.

The second-place spot went to James Simons, who founded New-York-based hedge fund Renaissance Technologies. The founder’s $500 million gift was dedicated through his science and mathematics charity the Simons Foundation, and to scholarships at Stony Brook University in New York.

Oregon resident and Nike co-founder Phil Knight was tied at No. 3 with a $400 million donation. In April, he and his wife Penny gifted the money to the 1803 Fund: an initiative dedicated to revitalizing the Albina neighborhood.

The area was once known as a hub for Black Portlanders, but the director of Albina Head Start previously told KOIN 6 that redlining and “urban renewal” in the 1970s pushed out many residents who called it home.

“Rebuild Albina officials plan to renovate the area, pay for education programs and education-related services for children and their families, and support a range of projects meant to deepen the area’s cultural roots,” the Chronicle of Philanthropy wrote. “The Knights are giving the money both personally and through their Knight Foundation.”

Cryogenic Industries founder Ross Brown tied with the Knights for his $400 million donation to the California Institute of Technology.