A toxic algae bloom is growing in these areas of the Willamette River in Portland, August 12, 2023 (MultCo)

Children, pets should stay out of water in these areas

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A growing algae bloom is affecting the Willamette River in downtown Portland between the Ross Island Lagoon and the Riverplace Marina and people should not swim or do any high-speed water activities for now, Multnomah County officials said Saturday.

There are other recreational use advisories for the Willamette Cove and Sauvie Island, including Aaron Lake, Pete’s Slough and Sturgeon Lake.

The water is not safe to drink, officials said, “even if boiled. It causes serious illness.” The toxins can’t be removed with camping-style filters, either.

Children and pets should stay out of the water anywhere near the toxic algae. “Dogs can get extremely ill and even die within minutes to hours from exposure to the toxins by drinking the water, licking their fur, or eating the toxins from floating mats or dried crust along the shore,” authorities said.

It’s not clear at this time when this advisory will be lifted.