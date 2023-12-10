(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The beauty of radio is the great music can come from anywhere. So, as is the case with All Classical Radio, why not broadcast from the center of all the action?

In likely July 2024, All Classical Radio, one of the top independent classical radio stations in the country, formerly known as All Classical Portland before a recent branding change, will relocate to the KOIN Tower, 222 S.W. Columbia St. It’ll be on the third floor with five studio and recording spaces, and a very large media arts center and community room. Blocks away are Keller Auditorium and Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, Oregon Symphony’s home office and plenty of other Portland musical groups.

Suzanne Nance, president and CEO, beams with pride as she stands in the still-under-construction new home for All Classical Radio, donning a hard hat, a lot of enthusiasm and a big smile.

“This is a big deal,” she said — meaning it’s a big move and a big footprint at 15,000 square feet, where 28 employees will do their work, including 11 producers/on-air talent. At a time when media entities, stereotypically and in reality, downsize, All Classical Radio moves across the Willamette River from its location at the Hampton Opera Center on Southeast Caruthers Street and ponies up $10 million (thanks to a lot of donations) for a posh new space.

“It was all about coming downtown. We can keep a finger on the pulse of the city,” Nance added, referring to a desire to be part of a city renaissance, when it happens. “It was about finding a building that met our criteria. We used this opportunity to come downtown when it was financially favorable … for our little nonprofit.” Translation: All Classical Radio has a “favorable” 15-year lease, what with KOIN Tower landlord Prudential Real Estate Investors offering financial investment along with community donations and businesses.

It’s going to be a $10 million project by the end, Nance said, up from the original $6 million estimate.

Read more at PortlandTribune.com

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners