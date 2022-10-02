PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Matt Spear and Lydia Tay won the 50th Portland Marathon on Sunday, a 26.2 mile run through the streets of the city that shut down 4 bridges for hours.

Runners from around the world put their fitness and training to the test in both full and half-marathons.

Tay, the 2022 Women’s Champion, traveled to Portland from Vancouver, BC. She said that even though it was a bit warmer than expected, the weather was beautiful and Portland was fantastic.

“My legs are hurting but I feel amazing,” the 34-year-old told KOIN 6 News. “We’ve been training for about 3 months. We’ve had a great crew.”

Lydia Tay of Vancouver, BC was the women’s winner in the 50th Portland Marathon, October 2, 2022 (KOIN)

Tay was the first woman to cross the line in 2:53.37. The 33-year-old Spear came in first overall with a time of 2:37.29, just 47 seconds ahead of Paul Balmer.