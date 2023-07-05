PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the current heat wave and even more hot days on the way, local nonprofit Blanchet House is working to house and feed the homeless.

Hot weather can have a massive impact on the homeless and with Portland’s camping ban set to take effect Friday, people will need more help than ever.

KOIN 6 News’ Emily Burris and Travis Teich spoke with Blanchet House & Farm’s executive director Scott Kerman about their plans to help during the heat.

