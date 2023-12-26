Four deadly crashes were recorded on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Holidays were forever changed after several deadly crashes in Portland on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day killed four people within 48 hours.

The Portland Police Bureau says there have been 71 traffic-related deaths so far in 2023, including suicides and medical events.

“Each one of these fatalities represents a family who’s lost a loved one,” Sarah Iannarone, the executive director of The Street Trust, said. “And it’s hard to hear that especially at this time of year.”

That’s higher than the number recorded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Portland Bureau of Transportation, which count a total of 65 traffic deaths in the city this year.

Hannah Schafer with PBOT called it “an epidemic” that she says is “heartbreaking.”

“That’s the highest we’ve had in any single calendar year in three decades. And it’s more than our last high which was 64 in 2021. And then our second highest, which was in 2022,” Schafer said.

On Tuesday, Portland police named McKenzie Libro, 18, as the passenger killed on Christmas Eve after being ejected from a car that crashed at the intersection of North Columbia Boulevard and North Oregonian Avenue just before 1 a.m.

The driver, 18-year-old Eleice G. Muldoon, currently faces charges of negligent homicide, second-degree manslaughter, DUII, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief.

PPB has yet to name the other people lost to traffic violence over the holiday. Investigations are still ongoing.

