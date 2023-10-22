Ted Wheeler has been mayor of Portland since 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ted Wheeler has been Portland’s mayor since 2017. Before that, he was the Oregon state treasurer. And before that, the chair of the Multnomah County Commission.

A sixth-generation Oregonian, Mayor Wheeler recently announced that he will not run for a third term.

His decision comes at a time when Portland faces serious challenges. These include persistent homelessness, open fentanyl use on city streets, a spike in gun violence and the difficult transition to a completely new form of city government — starting with the November 2024 election.

This will entail 12 city commissioners instead of five, which currently includes the mayor.

Those 12 commissioners will represent 4 districts, plus the mayor and a city administrator who will oversee the bureaus.

Mayor Wheeler stopped by Eye on Northwest Politics for an in-depth interview to discuss these topics, as well as the proposed daytime camping ban, the effects of Measure 110 and more.

In addition, the mayor states his views on the revitalization of Portland, plus what he is most proud of accomplishing during his tenure and whether or not he would have done anything differently.

