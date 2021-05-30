Annual Rose Festival returns this Memorial Day weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While the pandemic is still keeping the Rose Festival from its normal operations, the event still offered a lot of fun.

On Sunday, the festival kicked off its annual treasure hunt.

A Rose Festival medallion is located inside a three-inch Lucite box hidden somewhere in the Portland-metro area.

Clues will be given out each morning at 10 a.m. until the prize is found.

The Rose City Porch Parade will Monday. Portland residents can decorate their front porches and gardens for everyone to see.

Last year’s porch parade included more than 400 homes and gardens from across the city.