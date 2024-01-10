PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second time in five days, an Alaska Airlines flight had to make an unplanned landing at Portland International Airport Tuesday after the crew reported communication issues, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

According to the FAA, Alaska Airlines flight 819 was traveling from Seattle to Honolulu when the issue occurred.

Officials said the plane landed safely around 12:30 p.m. and that the FAA is investigating.

Last Friday, Jan. 5, another Alaska Airlines flight was forced to land at PDX when a piece of the plane detached leaving a hole in the cabin and causing a frightening depressurization incident on board.

After the incident, the FAA ordered the grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9s.

According to the FAA the plane involved in this incident was not a Max 9.