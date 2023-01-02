PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An anti-abortion billboard in Northeast Portland was removed after it was vandalized with the words “kill them kids” spray painted over the sign and x’s crossed over a photographed baby’s eyes.

The billboard, located on the 1600 block of Sandy Boulevard, displayed an advertisement from nonprofit group ProLife Across America. In its original, underlying message, the billboard read: “Protect the babies” and “heartbeat 18 days from conception.”

The Portland Police Bureau told KOIN 6 News that it’s unclear if any police reports have been filed in connection to the vandalism at this time. KOIN 6 also reached out to ProLife Across America and the owner of the billboard, Outfront Media, about the incident.

Outfront Media Operations Manager David Spivey told KOIN 6 that the company removed the vandalized billboard during the morning hours of Jan. 2.

The vandalized billboard was still visible at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 2. (KOIN)

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon Executive Director An Do told KOIN 6 that the vandalism doesn’t represent the organization’s values. Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon’s focus, she said, has always been to restore, protect, and expand access to abortion and sexual and reproductive health care for everyone, regardless of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June of 2022.

“In the last six months since the Dobbs decision, we have devoted our time and resources to responding to the public health crisis unleashed by the Supreme Court’s decision,” Do said. “Our singular goal is to help patients – both those in Oregon and those forced to flee their states – overcome barriers to get the essential health care they need and deserve. That means focusing on health care and human rights, not vandalism.​”

On its website, ProLife Across America says that its mission is to bring positive, persuasive messages to “those in need,” based on biblical principles and Roman Catholic teachings.

“Across America’s mission since 1989 has been to reach out through billboard, radio, print, and online ads to people who may not be reached in any other way,” the organizations said. “Our ads create an ‘Atmosphere of Life’ in a ‘culture of death.'”