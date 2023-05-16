The deadline to enter the contest is Friday, May 26

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The countdown for Portlanders to enter the 85th annual Royal Rosarian Rose Garden Contest is on — with amateur and professional gardeners encouraged to apply.

The deadline to enter the contest is Friday, May 26 and gardens must be within 20 miles of Pioneer Courthouse Square.

“Portland is the City of Roses after all, and this is a great chance to show off your roses,” Royal Rosarian Gardener Dame Ruth Takahashi told KOIN 6 News.

Takahashi says the rosarians look for several factors when judging rose gardens, from the blooms to overall plant health.

“Of course, we’re looking for beautiful blooms, but we’re also looking at the health of the roses themselves, how the leaves look – they’re shiny – how the pruning has been and taking care of maintenance,” Takahashi said. “We look for the soil and also around the roses, that there’s not a lot of weeds and invasives around them, how they’re maintained, also other plantings around them, other flowers that might compliment those roses.”

On-site judging is set for June 4, followed by an awards ceremony on June 20 in the Royal Rosarian Garden in the Washington Park International Rose Test Garden.