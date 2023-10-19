PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The once-mysterious green “scum” that was first reported to be floating through Portland on the Willamette River earlier is still lingering in the area. However, local experts say that the species of aquatic plant isn’t harmful to the environment and should disappear with the next big rainstorm.

Oregon State University College of Agricultural Sciences Professor Emeritus Stanley Gregory told KOIN 6 News that there are a few common types of floating aquatic plants, known as macrophytes, that occasionally wash into the main stem of the Willamette. These plants include azolla, duckweed and watermeal.

“They will be flushed downriver with the next high flows,” Gregory said. “Of course, some will keep coming into Portland from upstream, but they usually are not very obvious during the higher flows of the fall season. Eventually their growth slows in winter, and they become less abundant even if the high flows do not wash them downstream.”

The aquatic plants floating on the Wilamette River in Portland on Oct. 16, 2023. (KOIN 6 Weather cam)

Photos of the river plants provided by the Oregon DEQ.

(DEQ)

These macrophytes, Gregory said, are a natural feature of the Willamette River and are not a sign of added toxins or pollutants in the water. Lamber Slough in the Fairfield area, for example, is known to contain “huge amounts” of these aquatic plants, he said. Additionally, they can help the local environment by providing an additional food source for animals living in the local floodplains.

“Animals in the water will munch on them,” Gregory said. “It’s part of the food web. Organic matter in the floodplains is part of the nutrient cycle.”

While he hasn’t had a chance to analyze the plants floating in the river, based on photos of the event, Gregory surmised that the species seen floating downriver is azolla — an aquatic fern often used in backyard ponds. During the fall, the plant can also take on a reddish color. While azolla is often sold at nurseries for landscaping purposes, Gregory said that folks can easily score a free piece while it’s available.

“If you have a pond or water feature, go grab a cup of it,” he said.