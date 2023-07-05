PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Early Wednesday morning, a shooting in the Argay Terrace neighborhood left one man dead, authorities said.

Just before 12:50 a.m. Portland police said they responded to a shooting report near the 4400 block of Northeast 131st Place and when they arrived found a dead man.

Information about the incident is limited, but police said that no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jeff Sharp at Jeff.Sharp@police.portlandoregon.gov, 503-823-9773, or Detective JD McGuire at Jeff.McGuire@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-176187.