PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a busted air conditioner caused Oregon Metro to shuffle Oregon Symphony and Tom Hanks shows to the Keller Auditorium amid this week’s heat wave, the government agency has announced that a temporary air conditioner has been set up at the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall.

The venue’s previous air conditioner stopped working and was deemed unfixable on April 27, Metro said. The unit was previously assessed in 2015 to last 10 to 15 years. As a result, the unit was already budgeted for replacement for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

“The cool breeze is back at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall as Metro has successfully connected a temporary air conditioner to the venerable performing arts center in downtown Portland,” Metro announced on May 19. “Metro is now designing a permanent replacement plan for the cooling system at the 95-year-old building.”

The venue’s broken AC unit. (Oregon Metro)

Because the new, permanent air-conditioning system needs to be installed on the hall’s roof, which is also scheduled for repairs, Oregon Metro venue manager Steve Faulstick said that the work is expected to take several months. But for now, the temporary replacement will allow the shows to go on.

“We are so glad that our crews were able to get this situation fixed in a matter of weeks,” Faulstick said. “Finding a new air chiller, moving it to Portland, getting the permits secured – this required around-the-clock work by our crews. We’re relieved that our friends at the Oregon Symphony, as well as our other clients, can return to the venue they love to perform.”