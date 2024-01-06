The man's identity has not been released by police at this time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who was allegedly menacing people with a gun in Southeast Portland Friday night has been taken into custody by police.

Just after 10 p.m., Portland Police Bureau says officers responded to a report of a man pointing a gun at people in a restaurant parking lot in the 10500 block of Southeast Stark Street.

Officers searched for the man and found him by an apartment building near Southeast 105th Avenue and Southeast Pine Street.

Authorities say the man was not cooperative and refused to surrender to police, prompting response from the Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) and evacuation of the apartments.

The tactical teams attempted negotiating with the man for multiple hours, officials say. But failing that, officers deployed an aerosol irritant on the man and he was taken into custody just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, authorities say.

No other information has been released at this time.

