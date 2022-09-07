Firefighters contained a fire that reportedly started outside a Northeast Portland apartment on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2022 (Courtesy: PF&R).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews responded to a blaze burning at an apartment in Northeast Portland Wednesday, which investigators say may have been intentionally set.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded to the blaze at 8th and NE Couch. Once there, fire officials said crews put out the fire before it spread indoors.

According to fire officials, the blaze started in a plastic dumpster before burning the exterior of the building.

Photos shared on Twitter show the once red bricks charred black.

PF&R said investigators believe this was possible arson and are asking witnesses to call 503-823-FIRE if they have information that could help.

No one was reportedly hurt in the fire.