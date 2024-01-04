PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You can support an important venue to Portland’s music scene through a special concert this weekend.

Artichoke Music is hosting a show featuring long-time Portland jazz singer Shirley Nanette.

Shirley joined KOIN 6 AM Extra to tell what you can expect from her performance and how it benefits an important cause.

You can check out Beacon Street Titans with Shirley Nanette this Saturday, Jan. 6 at Artichoke Music in Southeast Portland.

Proceeds will benefit the non-profit venue, who are recovering after experiencing back-to-back break-ins two weeks ago.

