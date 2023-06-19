The city says it's one solution as they work to alleviate slow call response times.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The next time you call Portland’s non-emergency line, there may not be a person on the other end.

Portland is testing out artificial intelligence to field 311 calls. The city says it’s one solution as they work to alleviate slow call response times. This week, they’re testing out the AI automated answering, turning it on for a few hours each day to field calls that come into the non-emergency line.

“The caller calls 311 and they get that AI attendant and it’s smart enough to know ‘I’m going to transfer you to BOEC’ or ‘I’m going to transfer you to 311’ or provide the information that you need right now,” said Bob Cozzie, director of the bureau of emergency communications. “The system actually texts information to the caller that they need and it will connect them to various websites they need for reporting or give them information that they can just have on their phone directly.”

Though the AI tech would still need more testing before a full roll-out, it’s just one of the options given to Portland city leaders as the city deals with slow call response times.

Some say extra staffing won’t stop the influx of call volume to 911, especially if it’s not an emergency, and instead, they need to educate the public on what is an emergency and what isn’t. However, during the city council meeting, they did not go into further detail on what that “education” would look like and if they’ve determined yet which will fit under emergency or non-emergency.

“Staffing alone will not do it. At some point, as call volume continues to rise, and if all we’re going to do is allow the calls to continue to come into 911 and just keep adding more work onto our police department, keep adding more work onto our firefighters, at some point you can’t fund it and they can’t manage it,” said Mike Myers, the community safety transition director.

As a part of the solutions being proposed, emergency communication leaders want to route all non-emergency providers through a central dispatch of 311, which would lower those 911 calls.

“It is projected that 311 could reduce BOEC’s call volume by 180,000 calls or nearly 17%,” said Gigi Smith, project manager at Mission Critical Partners.

Despite those options, some first responders are torn on how the new call system could work, especially if they’re only sent to critical, high-acuity calls.

“If we get to a place where our police officers are only responding to gunfights and murders and really, really difficult circumstances, we will have a gap that we can’t fill,” said Sgt. Aaron Schmautz with the Portland Police Association.

City officials say for 311 to work as the central dispatch, it’ll need to run 24/7, which is a stark contrast to the current Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours it’s staffed for.