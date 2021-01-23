As temps drop in Portland, don’t forget to winterize your car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a storm that could bring some snow to Portland metro area rolling in this weekend, that’s as good a reminder as any of the importance to prepare your car for winter weather, if you haven’t already.

Tire shops have been busy this week helping customers with the threat of freezing temperatures in the forecast, like at a Les Schwab on Northwest 19th Ave.

“There’s supposed to be a little bit of a weather system coming through next week and so everyone’s gearing up and making sure that their tread is good and prepared for winter,” Chris Hargrave, Les Schwab Manager, told KOIN 6 News.

Hargrave said the rush he’s seeing seems like a later start to the winter driving season.

“It seems to be getting a little bit later and later in year, every year,” he said.

Hargrave said the pre-trip safety checks are free to customers and that many have already stopped by ahead of next weeks weather.

“We’ll check out the tread on the tires, make sure the air pressure’s properly inflated, inspect the battery and make sure the battery’s in good working condition–in case you’re traveling and you don’t want to get stuck on the path,” he said.

Hargrave said keeping your tires properly inflated is a key to having good traction in winter weather and if you’re heading into the mountains, be fully prepared.

“You must carry a traction device with you at all times when going over mountain passes. Studded tires are legal from November 1st to April 1st,” he said.